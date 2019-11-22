|
Niels A. Schmidt
Becker, MN formerly of Dysart, IA - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Niels A. Schmidt, age 91, who passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital in Edinburg, TX. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.
Niels was born September 15, 1928 at the family farm in rural Benton County, Iowa to Otto and Agnes (Kersten) Schmidt. He graduated from Dysart High School where he was very active in sports, plays and other activities. Niels was united in marriage to Delores Koopman on November 14, 1948. They farmed near Dysart where he started his auctioneer career, later going into Real Estate and Insurance. He particularly enjoyed Real Estate Appraising. Niels enjoyed his grandchildren, watching college sports and wintering in Texas. Most importantly he enjoyed traveling overseas with his wife, Delores. He will be dearly missed by many for his smile.
Niels is survived by his children, Kristine (Richard) Pflepsen of Eagan, MN, Niels Randy Schmidt of Mission, TX, Julie (Luke) Stemmer of Plymouth, MN; brother, Dale Schmidt; sister, Isabel Boisen; special friend, Bernice Gohl; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Niels was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Delores.
Obituary and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019