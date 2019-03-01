Services
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-2244
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Refuge Church
25620 4th St. W.
Zimmerman, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Refuge Church
25620 4th St. W.
Zimmerman, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Refuge Church
25620 4th St. W.
Zimmerman, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nikki Abfalter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nikki L. Abfalter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nikki L. Abfalter Obituary
Nikki L. Abfalter

Big Lake - Age 50, died tragically in a fire on February 23, 2019.

She joined the Minnesota Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Specialist 4 (Sp4). Nikki worked as the night manager at Beaudry Express in Elk River for many years and that is where she met the love of her life, Jim.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years James; children MacKenzie and Logan.

Also survived by her mother Joan (Paul) Beech-Shephard, brothers David (Mary) Hemgren, and Chad (Kathy) Hemgren; biological mother Aleeta (Gust) Nelson, sister Michelle (Pat) Grecinger and half brother Gunder (Linda) Nelson and many, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by Charles & Jane Hemgren, Bob Beech; brother Scott Hemgren, half-brother Chip Nelson and Great Nephew Gryffin Duthler.

Memorial service 11 AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at Refuge Church 25620 4th St. W. Zimmerman, MN

Friends may gather to extend condolences from 4 - 8 PM Friday March 1, 2019 at Refuge Church and 1 hour prior to service at the church on Saturday.

Interment Ft. Ripley State Cemetery with Honors on May 24, 2019

Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation service 763-689-2244

Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now