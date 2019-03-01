|
|
Nikki L. Abfalter
Big Lake - Age 50, died tragically in a fire on February 23, 2019.
She joined the Minnesota Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Specialist 4 (Sp4). Nikki worked as the night manager at Beaudry Express in Elk River for many years and that is where she met the love of her life, Jim.
She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years James; children MacKenzie and Logan.
Also survived by her mother Joan (Paul) Beech-Shephard, brothers David (Mary) Hemgren, and Chad (Kathy) Hemgren; biological mother Aleeta (Gust) Nelson, sister Michelle (Pat) Grecinger and half brother Gunder (Linda) Nelson and many, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by Charles & Jane Hemgren, Bob Beech; brother Scott Hemgren, half-brother Chip Nelson and Great Nephew Gryffin Duthler.
Memorial service 11 AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at Refuge Church 25620 4th St. W. Zimmerman, MN
Friends may gather to extend condolences from 4 - 8 PM Friday March 1, 2019 at Refuge Church and 1 hour prior to service at the church on Saturday.
Interment Ft. Ripley State Cemetery with Honors on May 24, 2019
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation service 763-689-2244
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 1, 2019