Niles Joseph Hundeby
- - On January 30th, 2019, Niles transcended beyond our means, taking his life and in return finding his peace. Those close to him knew of his lifelong struggles but depression easily confuses love and solitude. Niles was born to Joseph Hundeby and Tanya Yanish on March 5th, 1996, in Valentine, Nebraska but lived his life in St. Cloud. Graduating from Apollo High School in 2014 he after worked at Buffalo Wild Wings for three years.
Niles was a wildlife enthusiast loving everything and anything outdoors, fishing, hunting, and football were things he prided himself in. In 2016 Niles' heart only grew fonder after the birth of his son Jackson Tanner Hundeby. An attentive father and tender lover his life revolved around his family. Kasi, Jackson, and his dog Rori were his world.
He leaves behind his son Jackson, his soulmate Kasi Neahring, father Joseph Hundeby, mother Tanya Yanish, and siblings Calvin, Brooke, and Aidan. And preceded in death by step sister Stacy Hundeby. A celebration of life was held Monday, February 4th at the Sartell Community Center. Weeks before his passing he told his brother "we do have the power to change our lives."
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 5, 2019