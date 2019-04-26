Norbert A. Dockendorf



Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Norbert A. Dockendorf, age 91, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Bishop Donald Kettler, Rev. Ronald Dockendorf and Rev. Ralph Zimmerman along with other priests will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Sacred Heart Men's Club will pray at 7:00 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.



Norbert was born March 2, 1928 in Watkins to Albert & Minnie (Hesse) Dockendorf. He married Margaret Boeckers on September 23, 1952 in New Munich and they moved to Sauk Rapids after their marriage. Norbert was the janitor at Sacred Heart Church and School for over 40 years, retiring in 1993. He also was the gravedigger at Sacred Heart Cemetery from 1953-2009. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Men's Club, and Catholic Foresters. Norbert enjoyed fishing, polka dancing, gardening, playing cards, collecting cows and tractors, and spending time with family. He was friendly, had a good sense of humor and enjoyed visiting.



Survivors include his children, Father Ron of Swanville/Grey Eagle, Ben (Julie) of Sauk Rapids, Daniel of Sartell, Doris (Joe) Lancaster of Bay Port, Marian (Doug) Reek of St. Cloud, Mark of Sauk Rapids, and Steven of Sauk Rapids; sister and brother, Evelyn Hansen of Eden Valley and Ernie (Betty) Dockendorf of Watkins; daughter-in-law, Mary of Clearwater; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret on Sept. 1, 2013; son, David; brothers, Ervin and Clarence; and sisters, Viola Bischof, Suzette Krueger, and Eileen Hartung.



Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary