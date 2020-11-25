1/1
Norbert A. Muehlbauer
Norbert A. Muehlbauer

St. Cloud - Norbert Ambrose Muehlbauer, age 84, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in St. Cloud.

Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements are with the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Norbert was born December 7, 1935 in Hancock, MN to Robert and Marie (Zormeir) Muehlbauer. He married Betty Darlene Sipe on May 17, 1958 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, MN. Norbert was employed as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading, traveling and walking.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Muehlbauer of St. Cloud, MN; children, Jeffrey Muehlbauer of Brooklyn Park, MN; James (Belinda) Muehlbauer of Maple Grove, MN; John Muehlbauer of Maple Grove, MN; and Janet Lewis of Plymouth, MN; brother, Robert (Lois) Muehlbauer of Denver, CO; sisters, Delores Halvorson of Lebanon, OR, and Marian (Bob) Hastings of Coon Rapids, MN; nine grandchildren, Adam Lewis, Katherine (Christopher Ford) Lewis, Mitchell (Margret) Lewis, Amy Lewis, Ryan Muehlbauer, Allison Muehlbauer, Joshua Senesac, Austin Muehlbauer and Ashley Muehlbauer; and eleven great grandchildren, Levi, Trevor, Harrison, Griffen, Logan, Mason, Makayla, McKinley, Charlotte, Kamryn and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, three brothers, and daughter-in-law, Natalie Muehlbauer.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
