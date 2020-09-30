1/
Norma A. Westendorf
Norma A. Westendorf

Melrose - Norma A. Westendorf, age 91 of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held with immediate family.

Norma Ann Budde was born in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Edward and Johanna (Enneking) Budde. She married Herman Westendorf on May 29, 1950 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Norma was a homemaker her whole life and did seamstress work out of her home.

Norma was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, the Christian Mothers, and the Mission Club (her card playing group). She enjoyed traveling and baking.

Survivors include her husband, Herman "Hermie" Westendorf of Melrose; son, Dean (Mary) Westendorf of Burnsville; grandchildren, Nicholas (Regina) Westendorf, Ross (Whitney) Westendorf, and Leah Westendorf; great-granddaughter, Hannah Westendorf; sisters, Mildred Dingman, Ruth (John) Fink, and Marge (Jerry) Petermeier; and brother, Edward (Diane) Budde.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Lorraine Moscho, Donald Budde, Jeanette Toenies, Florence Pauly, Richard Budde, Doris Sundergaard.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
