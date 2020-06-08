Norma E. Meyer
Norma E. Meyer

Albany - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial took place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Church of St. Benedict in Avon for Norma Meyer, age 84, who died Friday, June 5, at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany. Reverend Edward Vebelun, OSB, officiated. Burial was Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Tracy. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Norma was born April 9, 1936, in Tracy to Walter and Amy (Youngs) McCoy. She married Eugene A. Meyer on October 4, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tracy. Norma enjoyed sewing, embroidering, baking, and bargain hunting. She fondly remembered growing up on the farm in Tracy and found great joy in family gatherings. Everyone who met Norma loved her.

Survivors include her children, Julie (Scott) Dinger of Holland; Marlene (Shawn) Gordhamer of Apple Valley; Linda Meyer of Portland, OR; Susan (Dan) Pogatschnik of Avon; Margaret (Jim) Dahl of Delano; Donald (Alison) Meyer of Denver, CO; brother, Edward McCoy of Tracy; sister, Vivian Freeman of Loretto; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, sons Loren and Dennis, and her parents.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
107 Avon Avenue South
Avon, MN 56310
(320) 356-7337
