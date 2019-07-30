Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Kirby


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma M. Kirby Obituary
Norma M. Kirby

St. Cloud - Norma M. Kirby, age 99, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Norma was born June 22, 1920 in St. Peter, MN to August and Mabel (Herberg) Noren. She was a 1938 graduate of St. Peter High School and attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter for one year. Norma was employed as an admissions clerk at the St. Cloud Hospital from 1971 until her retirement on August 1, 1990. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen (David) Posthumus of Eden Prairie, MN; and John (Linda) Kirby of Boise, ID.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, Lloyd and Charles "Bill" Noren, and sister, Betty Fuller.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now