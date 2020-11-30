1/1
Norma Rausch Roos
Norma Rausch Roos

Norma Rausch Roos, 81, of St. Paul, MN, died on November 7, 2020, due to a short battle with Covid-19, at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Paul, MN. Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul, MN.

Norma was born in St. Martin, MN, and was a graduate of Paynesville High School and St. Cloud State University. She had a long career as an educator in Colorado and Minnesota.

Survivors include her children Anna Marie (Ian Benton) Roos, Dave (Deb) Roos, brothers Stan (Pat) Rausch and Matt (Annie) Rausch, sister Eileen Rausch, two grandchildren and several nieces and cousins.

Arrangements are with O'Halloran & Murphy, St. Paul, MN.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
