Norman J. Ness



Rice - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell for Norman J. Ness, age 67, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Isaac Gould will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.



Norman was born April 7, 1952 in St. Cloud to Norman & Hildegard (Gohman) Ness and was raised by Hildegard & Myron Ayer. He proudly served our country in the U. S. Army. Norman married Sandra Siltman on July 18, 1987 in Sartell and they later divorced. He grew up in Sartell and lived most of the rest of his life in Little Falls. Norman worked as a Nurse's Aide at various nursing homes. Norman was a kind, generous man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Survivors include his children, Noel Ness of Rice, Noah Ness of Royalton, Lacey Ness of Rice and Sabrina Ness of Rice; brothers and sisters, Gary (Judy) Ayer of St. Cloud, Dennis (Lek) Ayer of Stafford, VA, Deanna (Rick) Peterson of Sartell, Gean Wiltgen of St. Joseph, Chuck Ayer of St. Cloud and Jody Ayer of Superior, WI; and ten grandchildren. Norman was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice; and brother-in-law, Willie Wiltgen.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 9, 2019