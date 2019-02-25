Services
Ertl Funeral Home
221 Church St S
Watkins, MN 55389
(320) 764-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Anthony Parish Center
Watkins, MN
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony Parish Center
Watkins, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Watkins, MN
Olga J. Schneider


Olga J. Schneider

Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Olga J. Schneider, 97, of Watkins will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Olga passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26th and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27th, both at the St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins.

Olga was born on January 6, 1922 at St. Augusta, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Clemens and Mary (Gohman) Potthoff. She married Alphonse Schneider on October 30, 1941 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Augusta. They farmed in Watkins for many years.

Olga is survived by her children, Dennis (Karen) Schneider of Watkins, William (Kaye) Schneider of Rochester, Audrey (Dave) Oster of Watkins, Michael (Vicky) Schneider of Paynesville, Donald (Vickie) Schneider of Watkins, Thomas Schneider of Watkins, James (Karen) Schneider of Watkins, Susan Schneider of Watkins, Luanne Loken of Watkins, MaryLee (Brad) Benson of Eden Prairie, Jean Schneider of Plymouth, Douglas (Audrey) Schneider of St. Michael; 29 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alphonse; grandson, Kevin Schneider; great grandson, Beckett Klinnert; daughter-in-law, Theresa Schneider; son-in-law, Bruce Loken; brothers and sisters, Leona Kunkel, Elvera Schwinghammer, Bill Potthoff, Elmer Potthoff, Dorothy Honer, and Edna Kraus.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 25, 2019
