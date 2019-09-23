|
Olin Sage Angell
St. Cloud, MN - In Loving Memory, Olin S. Angell passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loved ones on Sept.10, 2019 - just shy of his 94th Birthday.
Olin was born on Sept. 13, 1925 in Norwich, NY to Stanley and Vinnie Angell but would call St. Cloud home for forty years. Olin earned the title "Snowbird" calling Destin, FL and Breezy Point, MN home. Olin served in the US Navy during WW2 and was a superstar of the US Navy Softball Team. He attended college in Springfield, MA and earned his Masters degree in Physical Therapy from St Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. There he met his wife, Dava, and they were married June 29, 1952 and together they raised 5 children. Olin was the Chief of the Physical Therapy Dept. at the St. Cloud VA Hospital From 1960 until his retirement in 1988.
Olin was involved in sports in every way. If he wasn't playing in community leagues, coaching little league or umpiring a game or two, you could find him supporting the activities of his Children, Grandchildren , Great-Grandchildren, The Vikings and The Twins.
Olin was a member of The First United Methodist Church, The Destin Fishing Rodeo, The American Legion, Eagles Club, The VFW, and Sports Incorporated.
Olin is survived by his five children: David (Carla) Angell, Sartell, MN; Dana (Colleen) Angell, Poway, CA; Lisa (Ernie) Firth, Destin, FL; Leslie (Kevin) Hart, Oklahoma City, OK; Marc (Joan) Angell, Andover, MN. He is also survived by many loving and grateful Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren. Olin is proceeded in death by his wife Dava (2015), his parents, sister Sally & infant sister Elizabeth.
Olin will be greatly missed by all who knew and admired him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in Dad's memory to the Alaqua Animal Refuge Rescue 914 Whitfield Rd Freeport, FL 32439
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 23, 2019