Orlean A. "Olie" Pick



St. Cloud, Mn - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Good Shepherd Community Chapel in Sauk Rapids, MN for Orlean A. "Olie" Pick, age 82, of St. Cloud. Olie passed away May 5, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. The Reverend Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel.



Olie was born April 11, 1937 in Moorhead, MN to Sadie Baum. She married Martin E. "Eddie" Pick on August 15, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She worked at the Great Northern Café, Franklin Manufacturing and later at the St. Cloud Hospital. She also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union Local 623. She was proud of her 46 years of sobriety with AA. She was also a member of the Fun Singers and an Associate of the Order of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, MN.



Olie is survived by her children Michelle "Sherrie" (David) Johnstone of Coon Rapids, Edward (Sue) Pick of Sartell, Michael (Nancy) Pick of Rochester, David (Teri) Pick of Sauk Rapids, and Susan (Mike) Olson of St. Cloud, eight grandchildren, one great grandson and one great great granddaughter, sister LaRayne (Jerry) Spiczka, and brother Kevin (Teri) Eidsvold.



Preceding Olie in death was her mother Sadie, husband Eddie, son Joseph, grandson Chandler, sister Ila Mae Olson and brother John Eidsvold.







Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 8, 2019