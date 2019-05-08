Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Community Chapel
Sauk Rapids, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Community Chapel
Sauk Rapids, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlean Pick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlean A. "Olie" Pick


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orlean A. "Olie" Pick Obituary
Orlean A. "Olie" Pick

St. Cloud, Mn - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Good Shepherd Community Chapel in Sauk Rapids, MN for Orlean A. "Olie" Pick, age 82, of St. Cloud. Olie passed away May 5, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. The Reverend Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Olie was born April 11, 1937 in Moorhead, MN to Sadie Baum. She married Martin E. "Eddie" Pick on August 15, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She worked at the Great Northern Café, Franklin Manufacturing and later at the St. Cloud Hospital. She also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union Local 623. She was proud of her 46 years of sobriety with AA. She was also a member of the Fun Singers and an Associate of the Order of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, MN.

Olie is survived by her children Michelle "Sherrie" (David) Johnstone of Coon Rapids, Edward (Sue) Pick of Sartell, Michael (Nancy) Pick of Rochester, David (Teri) Pick of Sauk Rapids, and Susan (Mike) Olson of St. Cloud, eight grandchildren, one great grandson and one great great granddaughter, sister LaRayne (Jerry) Spiczka, and brother Kevin (Teri) Eidsvold.

Preceding Olie in death was her mother Sadie, husband Eddie, son Joseph, grandson Chandler, sister Ila Mae Olson and brother John Eidsvold.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now