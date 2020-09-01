Orrin E. Davis



Orrin passed away on August 31, 2020, in Tucson, AZ.



He was born to Warner and Florence Davis of Cleveland MN on January 8, 1933. He attended school in Cleveland, where he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. Orrin joined the Navy in 1955. His ship supplied food to troops in Japan and the Philippines. In 1957, he married Marian Heinsohn, and they moved to St. Louis, where he attended Logan Chiropractic College, graduating in 1960. He enjoyed being a chiropractor in the St. Cloud/Waite Park area for 36 years.



In retirement, he and Marian enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and spending winters in Tucson, where he participated in golf, shuffleboard, bocce ball, bridge, 500, and photo club.



Orrin and Marian's family include Laurie Davis, Isabel Sydny Moreno, and Kent Davis; grandchildren Chase Zenner, Alyssa Zenner, Cole Lundell, and Aiyana Davis; and his sister Joan Schwarz.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or your local food bank. No services are planned, at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store