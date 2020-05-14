|
Orville "Bud" C. Haan
Albany, MN - Orville " Bud" Charles Haan, age 95, Albany, MN, went to be with his Heavenly Savior on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Assisted Living, Albany, MN, with his sons by his side.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Old Frontenac Cemetery, Frontenac, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Bud was born July 21, 1924 in Grand Rapids, MI to Charles and Anna (VanBelcom) Haan. He married Ruby Mae Leydens on October 7, 1949. Bud served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He taught science and math for 14 years in Grand Rapids, MI. After leaving Grand Rapids, MI Bud became Associate Professor of Industrial Education at University of Minnesota-Duluth followed by Curriculum Specialist for Suburban Anoka-Hennepin District and the Assistant Director at Red Wing Vocational Technical Institute. Bud enjoyed traveling in this great land of ours with family and in later years, friends.
Survivors include sons, Bruce (Beverly) Haan of St. Joseph, MN; and Craig (Sherri) Haan of Sturgeon Bay, WI; daughter, Pamela (Warren) Wolfe of Wesley Chapel, FL; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ruby in 1985, brother Eugene Haan and sister Ruth VanDoorne.
Memorials are preferred to READ Ministries or Samaritan's Purse.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020