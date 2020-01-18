Resources
Otto J. Kaschmitter

Otto J. Kaschmitter Obituary
Otto J. Kaschmitter

St. Martin - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Otto J. Kaschmitter, age 89, who died Friday at the CentraCare Paynesville Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Martin Parish Center. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning at the parish Center.

Otto was born in Wittermore, IA August 24, 1930 to Otto J., Sr. and Elizabeth (Friedman) Kaschmitter. He married Jeanette Hoppe on August 17, 1953 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Otto farmed all his life northwest of St. Martin. He enjoyed the new technology of farm machinery because it made it easier, "you couldn't take him out of that combine, it was his deer stand." He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, baseball games, and fishing. Otto was the charter president and member of the St. Martin Lions, board member of St. Martin Co-op, former member of Melrose School Board, Albany Knights of Columbus and an usher for the Church of St. Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; children, Nancy Bergren, Jack (Terry), Ann Erdahl, Karen (Barrett) Kirchenwitz; brother, Joseph; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Joan; son in law, Gary Bergren; siblings, Verena, Theresa, Mary, Leon, George, and William.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
