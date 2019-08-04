|
Dr. P. John "Doc" Carter
Saint Cloud, MN - Dr. P. John 'Doc' Carter passed away on July 3, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family.
John maintained deep roots in his rural Wisconsin childhood hometown despite living in several different states as an adult. He and his wife made their final move to St. Cloud in 1970, where he taught industrial education, history of technology and aviation at St. Cloud State University for 27 years, including in the Denmark and Alnwick, England, study programs. John had passions for flying, fishing and baseball, instilled in him as a child. As an adult he discovered watercolor painting and became prolific, participating in multiple shows around central Minnesota and selling his artwork. He was also an avid bicyclist, participating in organized rides in the U.S. and overseas.
Survivors include the love of his life, Elaine, his son Thom and daughter Mollie (Kenny Jr.) Janssen, 3 grandchildren, and his 4 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at Benson Funeral Home Thursday, August 8th at 3:00 p.m. with reception following at 4:00 at Olde Brick House in downtown St. Cloud. Attendees are encouraged to wear the bright colors John loved.
The family extends special thanks for the care he received from CentraCare providers and at Quiet Oaks Hospice, where some of John's art will be displayed from July 30-August 9.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks, , or Smile Train.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 4, 2019