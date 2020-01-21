|
Pam J. Jacobson
St. Cloud - Age 61, of St. Cloud, passed away January 19, 2020 after a fight with cancer. Preceded in death by mother, Marion; sister, Karry. Survived by loving husband of 40 years, Mike; children, Michael (Christine), Melissa Corrigan, and Mark; grandchildren, Emily, Austin, Brooke, Kyle, Payton, McKenna; great-grandson, Kayden and brothers and sisters. Worked at Talahi Senior Care Center for over 30 years. She will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Pam's life will be held Friday, February 28th at 11AM at Rollie's Bar and Grill on Hwy 23.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020