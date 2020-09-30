1/1
Pamela Jo Witte
Pamela Jo Witte

Milaca - Pamela Jo Witte was born to Merlin (Bub) and Barbara (Haanen) Witte on December 23, 1958 in Browns Valley, MN. She passed away on September 27, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta after a courageous battle against cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milaca, Minnesota. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Browns Valley, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Pam attended schools in Milaca, graduating from Milaca High School in 1976. For many years, she was employed as a security guard at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, MN and at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, MN. After her retirement, she drove school bus for North Central Transportation in Milaca, a job that gave her so much joy.

Pam was a very gifted wood carver and won many awards for the pieces she created and painted. She was a member of the Central Minnesota Wood Carvers Association. Pam had a very special love for cats and many were part of her life through the years. She also enjoyed traveling and exploring sites around MN.

Pam is survived by her uncle, Lowell (Mary) Witte, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bub and Barb.








Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
