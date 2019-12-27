|
|
Patrice Gatzlaff
Holmen/Rochester - Patrice Gatzlaff, 70, of Holmen, WI and formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away December 26, 2019, at her home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen WI, with visitation an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House, Rochester MN. A complete obituary will be provided. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019