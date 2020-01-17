|
Patrice Gatzlaff
Patrice Gatzlaff, 70, of Holmen WI and formerly of Rochester MN, passed away December 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Faribault, MN on February 19, 1949 to William J. Patton II and Margaret McCarthy Patton. Pat graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School in Fairbault, class of 1967 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, MN class of 1971. She married her devoted husband Ron Gatzlaff on July 31, 1971. She spent her life teaching, working with, and caring for children and families.
Pat is survived by Ron, daughter Kate (Joel Johnston) and their sons, Noah (21) and Connor (20) of Glassboro NJ, son Kevin (Rachael Alaniz) and their daughters, Daisy (10) and Cosette (2) of Yorktown IN, daughter Kristin (Bob Servais) and their sons Jack (14) and Owen (13) of Holmen WI, brothers Bill Patton (Alice) of Clearwater MN, Mike Patton (Mona) of St. Joseph MN, Tom Patton (Nancy)of Fort Collins CO, and Steve Patton (Trish) of Pensacola FL, mother-in-law Betty Gatzlaff of Lewiston, MN, brother-in-law Dean Gatzlaff (Kathy) of Tallahassee FL, sister-in-law Jodi Heim (Bruce) of Utica, MN, and many extended family and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Tim Patton, a granddaughter Aria Gatzlaff, aunts Carol McCarthy and Nancy McCarthy, uncles Tim McCarthy and Bob Patton, and father-in-law Kermit Gatzlaff.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 25th 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen WI, with visitation an hour before the service and light luncheon to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 24th from 4-8 PM also at St. Elizabeth's. Interment will be in Our Savior's Moravian Church Hebron Cemetery in Altura, MN at a later date this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House, Rochester MN. Information and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020