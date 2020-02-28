|
Funeral Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia A. Miller, age 70 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend David Genberg will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on (TODAY) Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Patricia was born September 11, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Ethel (Hamersmith) Snare. She married Harold L. Miller on September 6, 1975 in Toledo, Ohio.
Patty will be most remembered as a wonderful loving mother and devoted wife.
Patty is survived by her husband, Harold; children, Daniel at home, Katrina (Chris) Robertson of St. Cloud, Camy Jo Miller at home; brothers and sisters, Richard, Jr., Madonna Hagerman, Karen Sieg, Stephen and Michael.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020