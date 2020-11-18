Patricia A. Reberg
Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia A. Reberg who passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz and Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be at the church cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
