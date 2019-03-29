Patricia "Pat" A. Weihrauch



Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell for Patricia "Pat" A. Weihrauch, age 83, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Isaac Gould will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.



Pat was born August 4, 1935 and was adopted by Gertrude Smith. She married Roger Weihrauch on February 5, 1955 at the Salvation Army Church in St. Cloud. Pat worked for Coborns grocery store for many years. She was a member of Riverside Evangelical Church where she served as Deacon, taught Sunday School, was a member of the Choir and Willing Workers. Pat enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her grandsons and being together as a family. She also enjoyed camping and was a member of the Rum River Ramblers Camping Group.



Survivors include her husband, Roger of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Deb (Keith) Koltes of St. Augusta, Janet (Chuck) DeZurik of Richmond, and Gloria (Dale) Derichs of St. Joseph; grandsons, Aaron, Curtis, Joshua, Joe, and Mike; and five great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Smith; and aunt, Ethel Smith.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Pat.



Memorial donations will be forwarded to a project.



Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary