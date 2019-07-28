Services
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
120 State Street East
Grey Eagle, MN 56336
320-256-4249
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Grey Eagle, MN
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Grey Eagle, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Grey Eagle, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Seifert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia C. "Patty" Seifert


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia C. "Patty" Seifert Obituary
Patricia C. "Patty" Seifert

Grey Eagle - Patricia C. "Patty" Seifert , age 57 of Grey Eagle, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Grey Eagle.

Patricia Catherine Seifert was born March 9, 1962 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Francis and Mary Anne (Blasey) Seifert.

Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Mary Anne (Bernie) Schroeder, Trudy (Jerry) McCornack, Jim (Margie) Seifert, Charles (Diane) Seifert, Tony (Maddie) Seifert, Agnes (Jim) Jensen, Loretta Winter, and Richard (Cheryl) Seifert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Seifert; and brother, John Seifert.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now