Patricia C. "Patty" Seifert
Grey Eagle - Patricia C. "Patty" Seifert , age 57 of Grey Eagle, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Grey Eagle.
Patricia Catherine Seifert was born March 9, 1962 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Francis and Mary Anne (Blasey) Seifert.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Mary Anne (Bernie) Schroeder, Trudy (Jerry) McCornack, Jim (Margie) Seifert, Charles (Diane) Seifert, Tony (Maddie) Seifert, Agnes (Jim) Jensen, Loretta Winter, and Richard (Cheryl) Seifert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Seifert; and brother, John Seifert.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 28, 2019