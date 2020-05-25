|
Patricia Chvatal
Jordan - Patricia Chvatal, age 67 of Jordan, entered eternal life Saturday, May 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan, MN. The service can be viewed by visiting sjbjordan.org and clicking on the live streaming tab. For those attending in person, a mask is required for the health & safety of our community. Survived by husband, Dan; son, John Chvatal; daughter, Kathryn Chvatal; siblings, Sue (Joe) Katzner, Janet (Len) Wiener, twin sister, Peggy (Larry) Kahnke, Debbie (Doni) Wentland, Jerry Winkler, Lynn (Marty) Palmersheim. Patricia is greeted in Heaven by her parents, Jerome and Jeanette Winkler.
