Patricia "Pat" Diane Langer
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Patricia "Pat" Diane Langer, age 67, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Patricia "Pat" Diane Langer was born on February 12, 1952 in St. Cloud to Charles and Dona (Baumberger) Miller. She was united in marriage with Jerome "Jerry" Langer on August 27, 1977 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Pat lived most of her life in St. Cloud and worked 43 years as an X-Ray Technician for CentraCare River Campus and retired in 2016. She had a strong faith and was very active in the church community at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Pat was a member of the Christian Mothers and was a treasurer for the Catholic United Association. She enjoyed giving back to the community, shopping, bowling, garage saling, crossword puzzles, playing cards, cooking, and baking. Pat was a hardworking, caring, loving, and compassionate woman who always put others first. She was always known as "Miss America" by her husband Jerry. Most importantly, she was an excellent daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be dearly missed by everyone.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jerry of St. Cloud; children, Sara (Joe) Storkamp of St. Cloud and Jeff Langer (Jen Zimmerman) of Park Rapids; mother, Dona Miller of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Chuck (Jane) Miller of St. Cloud, Kathy (Mike) Wolf of Richmond, Mike (Bridget) Miller of Sauk Rapids, Kelly (Jay) Bares of Buffalo, and Lynda (Daryl) Senger of St. Cloud; granddaughter, Tessa Langer, and one grandchild on the way; step-grandchildren, Damion, Bella, and Makayla Zimmerman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.
