Richmond - A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville, MN for Patricia Elizabeth Peterson, age 76, who died April 2 at The Waters of Edina Assisted Living surrounded by family and beloved caregivers. Inurnment will be at a later date in Iowa City, IA.



A gathering of relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m. at the church. A fellowship meal will follow the service. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.



Trish was born July 25, 1942 in Iowa City, IA to Gregory and Ruth (Green) Patterson. She married Sylvan Peterson on June 14, 1964 and together they raised two daughters. Trish graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor's degree from Mayville State College. She earned a Master's degree in Library Science from St. Cloud State University in 1979. Trish worked at Nekoma and Gackle High Schools in North Dakota; Lester Prairie and Kimball High Schools in Minnesota; and was Director of the Central MN Libraries Exchange. Trish was a member of ALA, AAUW, FEW, Friends of the Library, Friends of the Great River Regional Library, MN Library Association, Cold Spring Lioness Club, the Red Hat Society, and Phi Delta Kappa. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, she became an active member and contributor to the Parkinson's Pipeline Project.



Trish was a true partner to her husband, Sylvan, of 55 years. She was a devoted mother, sister, and friend to many others. She will be remembered for her love of fishing and camping, her sense of humor, her strong work ethic, and her never-ending drive to be the best that she could be. Through her long battle with Parkinson's disease she endured with an uncomplaining strength and grace. She will be dearly missed.



Survivors include husband, Sylvan; daughters, Deborah (Damien) and Christine; grandchildren, Madison, Elizabeth, Max, and Noah; sisters, Jean Prybil and Susan Berry, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Patterson, brother-in-law, Gerald Prybil, sister-in-law Joanne (Smolak) Peterson; niece Kristen Peterson, and nephew, David Berry.



In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to . P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 .











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary