Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Home
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Home
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. "Pat" Larson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. "Pat" Larson Obituary
Patricia J. "Pat" Larson

Waite Park, MN - Memorial services celebrating the life of Patricia J. "Pat" Larson, age 83 of Waite Park will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Pat passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Interment will be private at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pat was born March 6, 1936 in St. Cloud to the late Alphonse and Margaret (Ziebol) Gross. She married Jerome J. Larson on September 25, 1954 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Jerry and Pat started in business with the Crown Liquor Store and Bar in 1968. They later owned and operated the Ace Bar and Café from 1973 until their retirement in 2001.

Pat loved to spend time with family and friends (especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren).

Pat is survived by her children, David (Donna) of Maple Grove, Sandy (Charlie) Bechtold of Sun City, Arizona, Karen (Craig) Stradtman of Annandale, Mike (Jackie) of St. Cloud, Tammy Roden of Waite Park; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (RoseAnn) Gross of Chisago City; and her beloved yorkie, "Mini".

She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry in 2014; son-in-law, Kevin Roden in 2011; brothers, Alphonse "Junie", Jim and Donald Gross; and sisters, Mary Gross, Bonnie Gross, Linda Peternell.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now