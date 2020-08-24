1/1
Patricia J. "Pat" Martinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" J. Martinson

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia "Pat" J. Martinson, age 83, who passed away Sunday surrounded by her family at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Patricia Joan Martinson was born December 30, 1936 in St. Cloud to Wenceslaus "Walter" & Theophelia (Woyak) Augustinack. She lived in Sioux Falls, SD before moving back to the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area in 1965. Pat worked as a secretary for Rex Granite, NSP, St. Cloud Public Library, Watkins Industry, and Lantz Lenses. She volunteered at Whitney Senior Center. Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed music, Bingo, crafts, flowers, drawing, decorating, cooking, and playing the accordion. Pat was a creative, artistic, loving, caring, energetic, tough, independent, and strong-willed woman. She was known for her potato salad. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her sons, David (Estrella) of Anchorage, AK, Brian (Krista Scott) of Arlington, TX, and Kevin (Brenda) of Sauk Rapids; sister and brother, Carol Dunn of Plymouth and Phil (Cathy) Augustinack of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Travis, Bryanna, Jessica, Molly, Sadie, Duncan, and Catrina; and great grandchildren, Ryder, Dylan, Axten, and Forrest. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Loretta Debrobander; and brothers, George, Walter, and Ray Augustinack.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved