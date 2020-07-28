Patricia "Pat" J. Schnettler



St. Cloud - Patricia "Pat" Jean (Orth) Schnettler, 65, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, beloved mother, sister, daughter, grandma, and friend, passed away on July 24, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after her battle with cancer.



Pat was born on March 17, 1955 to Wally and Virginia (Kalusche) Orth. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1973. She received her degree from St. Cloud Technical Business School and pursued careers in accounting throughout her life. She married James Schnettler and later divorced. Pat enjoyed raising her three wonderful and energetic sons. Pat was a very social person who loved visiting with friends, vacationing with her family, and trying new restaurants. She was usually found reading and doing puzzles with her grandson. She will be greatly missed.



Pat is survived by her mother and her three sons: Adam (Amanda) of St. Joseph, Scott (Danielle) of Minneapolis, and John (Lanaya) of Buffalo, and one grandchild, Colton. Sisters and brothers: Carol (Richard) Dietman, Dale (Pat) Orth, Jerry (Mary) Orth, and Jeff Orth. She was preceded in death by her father.



Memorials may be sent to St. John's Pottery for the apprenticeship program, attention Ryan Kutter. The program graciously donated Pat's urn. Memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House would also be accepted for their loving care and compassion shown to Pat during her stay.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00pm at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.













