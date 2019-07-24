Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Maywood Covenant Church
Foley, MN
Patricia Johnson


1953 - 2019
Patricia Johnson Obituary
Patricia Johnson

Phoenix, AZ - August 9, 1953 - July 19, 2019

Patricia (Pat) Johnson was born in Frankfurt, Germany to Raymond and Vivian Johnson. Throughout her childhood she lived in Maryland and Virginia before relocating to St. Cloud, MN in 1962. In 1997, Pat then relocated to Arizona and spent summers in Minnesota.

Pat enjoyed all life had to offer including traveling, music, art (photography), and especially spending time with friends and family. She will be remembered for her positive spirit, incredible wit and humor, and loyalty to her many friends.

She is survived by her sons, Richard and Ryan Mix and their loving wives, Jennifer and Angela, along with grandsons Noah and Isaiah. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Raymond Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00PM on Friday, August 9 at Maywood Covenant Church in Foley, MN.

Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society. Pat was fond of animals, especially of her beloved Shih Tzu, Dakota.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 24, 2019
