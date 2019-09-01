Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Duelm, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Duelm, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia K. Johnson


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia K. Johnson

Crosby - Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm, MN for Patricia Kathryn Johnson, age 95. The Lord called her home on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center at Crosby, MN. The Reverend Joseph Backowski will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Parish Cemetery at Duelm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church.

Patricia was born on October 2, 1923 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Joseph W. and Rose T. (Juergens) Pfeiffer. Pat graduated from the College of St. Catherine in 1944. She was united in marriage to William Charles Johnson on August 17, 1946. Three sons were born to this union. She lived in St. Paul and later near Foley. She spent summers with the family on Wilkins Lake in Aitkin County. After retirement, Pat and Bill moved to the lake home full time, where she lived until she became a resident of Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby, 15 years ago.

She enjoyed gardening, canning pickles and jam, playing cards, cooking and playing with her grandchildren.

She was a former member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm.

She is survived by her two sons, William (Bill Jr.) and his wife Donna of Makena, HI and Terrence and his wife Maggie of Pequot Lakes; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William; and her youngest son, David.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now