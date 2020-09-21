Patricia "Patty" Louise Rud
Alexandria - Patricia "Patty" Louise (Schepers) Rud, age 58, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 15th surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Rendezvous Farm, 12839 County Rd 7 SW, Farwell, Minnesota.
She was born September 3rd, 1962 to Don and Jean (Ahrens) Schepers in St. Cloud, and graduated from Tech High School in 1981.
Patty married Kerry Rud on October 15th, 1982. They made Alexandria their home and raised their son, Steven. Patty worked the last 30 years at Cub (formally Pete's County Market) in Alexandria.
She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, trips to the casino and her dogs "Spice" and "Sage".
Her greatest pride and joy was her grandson Brody. She loved watching him grow and spending time with him.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Kerry; son, Steven (Amber) Rud and grandson, Brody of Parkers Prairie; sisters, Kathy (Jack) Hawk of Bufffalo, Cheryl (Marty) Laudert of Fairbanks, Alaska, Mary Jo Schepers (and special friend John Evens) of St. Cloud, Sandy Wessels of Mauldin, South Carolina, Gail (Jack) Pelzer of St. Joseph; brothers, Jim (Linda) Schepers of Apple Valley, John (Angie) Schepers of Vero Beach, Florida; brother-in-laws, Mike (Laurie) Rud of Fergus Falls, Pat (Sandi) Rud of Miltona, Kelly Rud of Parkers Prairie, Tim Rud of Miltona; sister-in-law, Monica (Rollie) Wesen of Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Ross and Ellen Rud; nephews, Christopher Schepers, Adam Toenies and Jeremy Larson.
Although Patty's last years were challenging, she fought her cancer with quiet grace and a fierce bravery. She never complained and was an inspiration to all that knew her.
A special Thank-you to Douglas County Hospice, Dr. Raflores, and all the nurses and staff that helped Patty and her family on this journey.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com