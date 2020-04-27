|
|
Patrick "Pat" Kraker
Waite Park - Patrick J. "Pat" Kraker, age 57 of Waite Park, formerly of Walker, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on April 25, 2020 near St. Rosa, Minnesota.
A private viewing of family and friends will be held at Patton-Schad Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life on Saturday. Please contact the family or Patton-Schad for details.
Patrick John Kraker was born July 3, 1962 in Melrose, Minnesota to John and Lorraine (Bussmann) Kraker. He married Janyce Andress at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple was blessed with two beautiful children, Alycia and Tyler. Pat was the owner of Maximum Recovery Systems. He also worked at the Xcel Energy Nuclear Plant in Monticello for the past five years.
Pat will be remembered for his huge heart, quick wit, and sense of humor. He would especially make others laugh when he would sing "I love it when you call me Big Papa." Pat loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, including the annual TWARLS run with his friends and his trips to Sturgis. Pat enjoyed collecting items and attending concert events. Recently he found a love for barbequing and baking pies, which he enjoyed sharing with others. Pat always lived his life to the fullest and above all his greatest joy was his family.
Survivors include his children, Alycia Kraker of Walker and Tyler Kraker of Walker; grandson, Koen Meeks; brothers and sisters, John (Maggie) Kraker of Alexandria, Mary (Richard) Louden Horn of Melrose, Mike (Etta) Kraker of Melrose, Bob Kraker of St. Paul, Don (Tami) Kraker of Melrose, Jean Anderson of Grey Eagle, Joan (Doug) Baer of Brooklyn Center, Chuck (Monika) Kraker of Melrose, twin sister, Pam Kraker (friend, Todd Duemke) of Grey Eagle, and Bill (Kalli) Kraker of Alexandria; parents-in-law, Keith and Karen Andress; sister-in-law, Jane Kraker; and his pets, Buddy, Blue, and Simba.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anne Kraker; brother, Jim Kraker; nephew, Cassidy Kraker; great-nephew, Dominic Kraker; and brothers-in-law, Mike Louden and Bill Anderson.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020