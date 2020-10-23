1/1
Patrick L. Schendzielos
Patrick L. Schendzielos

Clear Lake -

A celebration of life will be from noon-4PM on Sunday November 8, 2020 at the Clearwater American Legion for Patrick Schendzielos who died Monday October 19, 2020 in Little Falls after a long battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Patrick was born June 24, 1942 in St. Cloud to Martin & Esther (Holter) Schendzielos. He served his country in the United States Army. Patrick worked as a bridge inspector for the State of Minnesota until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time tinkering in his garage on his car collection and spending his winters in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

He is survived by his children, Eric (Sherri) of Blaine; Erin (Jeff) Maines of Shoreview; Shaun (Chelle) of Coon Rapids; brother and sisters, Michael (Liz) of Clear Lake; Sandra Larson of South Haven; Mary Jane (Richard) Roering of Clear Lake; sister in law, Carol Marie of St. Cloud; and 8 grandchildren, Life partner, Diane Boisjolie of Little Falls and former wife Kathy Flood.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James and Gregory.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
