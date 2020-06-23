Paul Arthur Spaulding



St. Cloud - Paul Arthur Spaulding, Age 58, died at his home in St. Cloud, MN on Monday, June 15, 2020, of natural causes.



He was born on February 9, 1962 to George Allen Spaulding Jr and Alyce (Wendlandt) Spaulding.



Mass of christian burial will take place at St. Mary's Cathedral, St. Cloud, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.



Paul is survived by his son Jeffery Spaulding of St. Cloud, MN, brother Gary Spaulding of Gillett, WI, sisters Kathleen(Richard) Mueller of Paynesville, MN, Jane (Ken) Mattonen of Proctor, MN, Beth (Neil) Gjerde of New London, MN, Joan Davis of Phoenix, AZ, Gloria Spaulding of St. Cloud, MN and two step-daughters; Melissa Gunnick and Patricia Nelson Paul was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many uncles and aunts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store