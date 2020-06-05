Paul Hiram Vaughter Jr.



Sauk Rapids - Paul Hiram Vaughter Jr., age 88 of Sauk Rapids, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Cloud Hospital of natural causes.



Paul was born in 1931 to Paul Hiram Vaughter Sr. and Carolyn (Smith) Vaughter in Oklahoma City, OK. He grew up in Oklahoma City where he attended Capital Hill High School, University of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City University. Paul received his Master's degree from the University of Tulsa in 1961 and his PhD in medieval history from the University of Kentucky in 1970.



He joined the United States Army in 1952 and was assigned as a radar officer in Okinawa, where he taught himself Japanese to get to know the local population. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He belonged to Lamba Chi Alpha fraternity. In 1960 he became a member of Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges and Phi Alpha Theta. He became a member of the history department at St. Cloud State University in 1962 and taught there until 1996. Paul lived in Sauk Rapids, MN from 1962 until his death, teaching and planting trees and gardens, both flowers and vegetables. He had a special passion for teaching about the frontiers of the Roman Empire, and would often ask his students to imagine how the unknown for some is home to others.



Paul is survived by his wife Kay Ellen (Dziuk) Vaughter and their child Philip C. D. Vaughter; by his four children by his first wife Eleanor (Dudgeon) Vaughter: Zoe, Marcus, Christian and Dru; by his grandchildren: Alexander and Andrew by Zoe, Alicia, Christian and Corey by Christian, and Abigail by Dru; by his great-grandchild Madilyn by Abigail; and by his younger brother, Philip R. Vaughter, of Austin, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother Patton.



Paul enjoyed life and laughter to the hilt and made friends wherever he went. He was known for his keen sense of humor, enviable vocabulary and story-telling acumen. Paul was the chairman of the Benton County DFL Party in the late 60s early 70s. In 1986 he published Ways to Embarrass a Bishop, Being a Discourse on Anti-Episcopal Satires in the Thomason Tracts in The Journal of Popular Culture. His extensive travels included Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Canada, England, Wales, Ireland, Orkney, the Shetland Islands, France, and the Isle of Man. He enjoyed opera and folk music. He was a champion of the underdog and did not tolerate bullies. He loved history, travel and his family. Paul will be greatly missed. A life well done.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store