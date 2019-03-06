Paul J. Lintgen



Andover - Paul J. Lintgen died unexpectedly of natural causes on February 28th 2019 at the age of 54.



Paul was born in St. Cloud Minnesota, twenty minutes before his twin sister Paula to Frank and Bernice Lintgen.



Paul graduated from Technical High School in 1983 and St. Cloud Technical College in 1985 for small appliance repair. He was currently employed by CenterPoint Energy.



Paul will be remembered for his quick wit and a love for adventure in order to make life more interesting and fun. Paul had the ability to troubleshoot and fix just about anything. He generously shared his time and talent with family and friends whenever needed with no expectation other than to lend a helping hand. Paul was as avid outdoorsman and loved Minnesota Vikings football.



Paul is survived by his brothers and sisters, Frank Jr. (Linda-Lundquist) Lintgen, Circle Pines, Linda (David) Pelzer St. Cloud, Pam (Henry) Hayenga, St. Cloud, Cindy (Gary) Zwilling, St. Cloud, Brenda (Mark) Schneider, St. Cloud, Jeff (Theresa) Lintgen, St. Cloud, twin sister Paula Lintgen-Schwinghammer, Cold Spring, Mark (Crystal Donaldson) Lintgen, St. Cloud, Kevin (Julie) Lintgen, Clouqet and many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his father Frank in 1972 and his mother Bernice in 2012.



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Rockwoods Bar and Grill, 9100 Quaday Avenue N.E Ostego MN 55330 for family and friends.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 6, 2019