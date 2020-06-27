Paul J. Sieben



Sauk Centre - Paul J. Sieben, age 90 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on June 26, 2020 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be at the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.



There will be no visitation prior to the Mass.



Paul Joseph Sieben was born April 29, 1930 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to George W. and Anna K. (Deters) Sieben. He attended St. Paul's Grade School and Sauk Centre High School in Sauk Centre, graduating in 1948. While in high school Paul participated in Football, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, and Track. He was a member of the first Sauk Centre High School golf team. Paul was also a member of the Choir and Glee Club.



In June of 1948 Paul joined the First State Bank of Sauk Centre. On January 1, 1968 he was voted on the Board of Directors and served as Cashier from January 1, 1971 until retirement January 31, 1995.



Paul joined the Minnesota National Guard in October 1950 and was on active duty during the Korean war. While on active duty, Paul was united in marriage with Crystal B. Gardner, daughter of Stanley and Elsie Gardner of Sauk Centre, MN on November 22, 1951. He returned to Sauk Centre in September 1952.



Paul was active as a Church usher, on the Holy Family School Board, Church Finance Board, and City Park Board for the City of Sauk Centre. He was in the American Legion on the Finance Committee and was Club Treasurer for over 60 years. Paul was also a member of the Sauk Centre Country Club for over 65 years serving as its Treasurer and on the Board of Directors. Paul enjoyed lawn work, reading, and playing golf, especially with his friends on Thursdays.



Survivors include his son John Sieben of Minneapolis, MN; daughters Mary Hansen and husband (Gerry) of Hayward, WI and Kathleen Sieben (Michael Wyatt) of Coon Rapids, MN.



Paul was preceded in death by his wife Crystal on January 9, 2009; and brothers Virgil, Victor, and Glenn Sieben.



In lieu of flowers Memorials are preferred to the Holy Family School in Sauk Centre.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.









