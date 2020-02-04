Services
Kline Funeral Home - Pine River
3042 State 371 SW
Pine River, MN 56474
(218) 587-2067
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Church of St. Matthew
510 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of St. Matthew
510 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
Paul J. Stehr


1942 - 2020
Paul J. Stehr Obituary
Paul J. Stehr

Backus - Paul J. Stehr, age 77, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home after a short hard battle with cancer. He was born to Paul and Angela (Merten) Stehr on July 12, 1942, in St. Paul, MN. Paul was a member of Local 455 Pipe Fitters and Steam Fitters Union for 59 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, everything outdoors, woodworking, and the last few years traveling to see places on his bucket list.

Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy; children: Paul (Patty) Stehr, Jennifer (Joel) Fischer; grandchildren: Paul, Adam, Nicholas, Nathan, Henry; stepchildren: Bryan (Kimberly) Lechner, Paul Lechner, Trista Lechner (Eric Caldier); step grandchildren: Mathias, Anastasia, Caitlin; brothers: Tom Stehr (Barbara), Jim Stehr (Linda) and Phillip Stehr (Colleen). He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol and daughter Deborah.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 PM on Monday, Feb. 10, at Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Ave, St. Paul. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave S, Mendota Heights. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
