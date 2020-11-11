Paul James Desautel



Paul James Desautel, Baudette, MN, age 63, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Fargo, ND.



A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends in the spring of 2021 in Graceton, MN.



Paul was born in Alexandria, MN on August 31, 1957 to James and Louise (Hesch) Desautel. Paul was a 1975 graduate from Albany High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota Crookston's Conservation Sciences Program.



Paul is best known for working as a hunting and fishing guide in the Lake of the Woods area for 35 years. Paul had an adventurous spirit and a passion for the outdoors. In his younger years he worked as a Hotshot Firefighter for the US Forestry Service in Idaho. In recent years, he spent time fishing, hunting, and traveling throughout the United States but his heart was always with his Baudette/Lake of the Woods "family" who were always there for him.



He is survived by his children: Mariah Desautel, Baudette, MN and Tyler (Amber) Morris, St. Maries, Idaho; Siblings: Denise Desautel (Mike "Rocco Theisen"), St. Cloud, MN, Peter (Janet) Desautel, Albany, MN, Jane (Mike "Monk") Montgomery, St. Cloud, MN, Laurie (Roger) Kjar-Reiss, Mission Viejo, CA, Harold (Angie) Desautel, Albany, MN, grandchildren, nieces/great nieces and nephews/great nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends.



Paul was preceded in death by his Father, 1978 and Mother, 2015, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.









