|
|
Paul Raftevold
Apple Valley - Paul Raftevold, 40, of Apple Valley (formerly of St. Cloud, MN) passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short battle with brain cancer.
A Celebration of Paul's Life will take place at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 912 West St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN. Please honor Paul by wearing camouflage, tie-dye, packers apparel or anything Paul would enjoy! A burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 2, 2019