Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
912 West St. Germain Street
St. Cloud, MN
Paul Raftevold

Paul Raftevold Obituary
Paul Raftevold

Apple Valley - Paul Raftevold, 40, of Apple Valley (formerly of St. Cloud, MN) passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short battle with brain cancer.

A Celebration of Paul's Life will take place at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 912 West St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN. Please honor Paul by wearing camouflage, tie-dye, packers apparel or anything Paul would enjoy! A burial will take place at a later date.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 2, 2019
