|
|
Paul Stacke
St. Cloud - On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, Paul Stacke passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He is now home in Heaven with his wife, parents and siblings.
Paul was born on February 9th, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN. He married Carol Stacke on June 10, 1959, and they had three daughters: Caroline, Paula and Rachel.
Paul began his broadcasting career in 1955. During that time, he worked at radio stations throughout Minnesota, including Albany, Morris, Duluth, and St. Cloud, where he was a member of the award-winning news staff of AM 1240 WJON for 38 years.
Paul's most notable contribution was as WJON's political reporter. Paul brought the latest to his listeners by covering the senators, governors, and state and local leaders in Minnesota politics and asking them the tough questions people wanted answered.
Everyone who knows Paul has been touched by the man who left his mark on the world as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor and prolific journalist. We honor a great man who was blessed with a quick wit, a huge heart, an epic laugh, and a razor-sharp mind. A man's life is defined, to great extent, by his values and his passions. Paul lived his life to the fullest and was loved by many - a testament to the values and passions that guided him.
Come celebrate his life and share stories and memories on Sunday July 7th, 2019 at Wilson Park Pavilion 625 Riverside Dr NE, St Cloud, MN 56304 from 2pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Stacke Family c/o Emmett Keenan 5715 Cardinal Ct. St. Cloud, MN 56303
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 8, 2019