Pauline A. BeumerSt. Augusta - Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta for Pauline A. Beumer, 96, who passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Savanna Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, September 21 and after 10 am on Tuesday both at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.Pauline was born on July 13, 1924 in Stearns County to John and Theresa (Waltzing) Klinkner. She married William Beumer on May 14, 1946 at St. Rita Parish in Hilman, MN. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christian Parish as well as the St. Augusta Legion Auxiliary and Christian Mothers. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time in her garden, quilting and baking. She was an amazing cook who always had something to eat for those who stopped by. Pauline was also a very skilled seamstress, often making many family member's clothing. She will be dearly missed by all.Survivors include her children, Laura (Roger) Gertken of Avon, Michael of Watkins, Loran (Ruth) of Isanti and Allan of St. Augusta; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Klinkner and Jeanette Stellmach and brother, Virgil Klinkner.She is preceded in passing by her husband, William in 2007; parents; brother, Clarence; and granddaughter, Jennifer.The family would like to express a special thank you to Savanna Prairie Assisted Living for their wonderful care of Pauline.