Pauline D. LandowskiDuelm, MN - Pauline "Polly" D. Landowski, age 86 of Duelm, passed away May 22, 2020 at Country Manor, Sartell, Minnesota. Graveside services will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate. Service with Dignity Provided by the Foley Funeral Home.Pauline was born February 1st, 1934 on the family home just north west of Streeter, ND to Peter and Albina (Doerr) Dewald. Pauline married the love of her life Roy Landowski on October 7, 1952 in Duelm, MN. She worked at Federal Cartridge for many years and retiring to Roy's family home in Palmer. Upon retirement Pauline decided to transform the house on the hill and it was a true pride and joy of hers. She had a great taste and was determined to keep maintaining the house and yard for many years. Even with the set back of suffering a stroke in 1996, Pauline recovered and returned and maintained the home she loved and lived on her own until January of 2020. She enjoyed mowing the yard and planting many flower beds.She is survived by daughters, Debbie ( Larry) Seeley, Brenda (Richard) Goodin; grandchildren, Craig (Jenny) Seeley, Cara (Steven) Seeley Johnson, Kevin (Laura) Seeley, Kelsey Seeley (Dustin May), Richard (April) Goodin, Joe (Heidi) Goodin, Kim (John) Windorski; and 14 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy, September 5, 1978, 7 brothers and 3 sisters.