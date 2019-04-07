Pauline Hoover



St. Colud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Pauline M. (Kuebelbeck) Hoover, age 92, of St. Joseph, who died peacefully on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Woodcrest Assisted Living. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.



Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 AM until the time of the service at St. Augustine's Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 7:30 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home on Friday.



Pauline was born on April 9, 1926 in St. Joseph to the late Max and Cecilia (Storkamp) Kuebelbeck. Pauline grew up on the family dairy farm in St. Joseph. She married Joseph 'Sherb' Hoover in 1948 in St. Joseph. They enjoyed 57 years together.



'Polly' was committed to serving her community and others through volunteering. She served 47 families as a hospice volunteer with the St Cloud Hospital Hospice program. She read newspapers on KVSC for the visually impaired, transcribed oral histories at the Stearns County History Museum, volunteered at Munsinger Gardens and Gift Shop, and served as a City Greeter. Polly also served several years as and Election Judge, and for many years was an RSVP member and board member.



Serving God and others was important to Polly. As a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church she was active with the Christian Women's group, sang in the church choir, and was a Eucharistic Minister.



Polly particularly enjoyed learning. She earned her GED later in life, and went on to audit 46 college courses over 20 years for which she was awarded the first SCSU 'Lifetime Learning' honorary degree. Polly and Sherb spent time abroad as students living in Alnwick Castle, England and Vancouver, British Columbia. She also enjoyed attending Elderhostel retreats at CSB.



In 1956 Polly started journaling. She has filled over 100 notebooks with details of daily life. She also wrote and sent the "Hoover Household Happenings' monthly family newsletter to her 12 children. She also enjoyed, travel, walking, cross-country skiing, square dancing, bowling, canoeing and camping. Polly loved nature and especially enjoyed reading under her big maple tree in the back yard.



She is survived by her children, Mary (Glenn), Charlotte, Joseph (Ali), Timothy, Betsy, Dianne, Laurel (Bruce), Susan (Vicente), John, Robert, Sheila and Anne (Dan); siblings, Mary Johannes, Richard (Helen) Kuebelbeck, Carol Opatz, Jenny Faughn, Jim (Carol) Kuebelbeck, Ken Kuebelbeck and Jay Kuebelbeck; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherb in 2005; siblings, John (Aldonna) Kuebelbeck, Ethel (Art) Meagher, Margaret (Roman) Reber, Allen (Mary) Kuebelbeck; brothers-in-law, Ernie Opatz, Len Faughn and Bob Johannes, sister in law Ellen Nelson, son-in-law, Wes Vaught and daughter-in-law, Mary Petters-Hoover.



Special thanks to the Memory Care Unit at Woodcrest County Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care of our mother.



Thank you Mom for everything. May your light continue to shine in all those you have touched. We love you dearly.



Memorials may be directed to CentraCare Health Home Care & Hospice 2035 15th Street N. St. Cloud, MN 56303 or St Croix Hospice 2330 Troup Drive #102 Sartell MN 56377.







Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 7, 2019