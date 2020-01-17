Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Penny K. Horton


1939 - 2020
Penny K. Horton Obituary
Penny K. Horton

St. Cloud, MN - Penny Karen Horton, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

A service celebrating Penny's life will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at a later date in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Penny was born January 13, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Clarence and Lillian (Narkie) Gebert. She graduated from Hopkins High School and the University of Minnesota Dental Hygiene School, which she practiced 30 years. Penny was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church and PEO Chapter AJ.

Penny married the love of her life, Jack Horton, on March 19, 1960 at Calvary Methodist Church in Minneapolis, MN. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Todd (Karen) Horton of Albany, MN and Tracy (Scott) Jochim of Scandia, MN. They have four grandchildren, Curt (Alisa) Schroeder, Alexandra (Victor) England, Lucas (Sara) Jochim, and Emme (Isaac) Jochim, and five great grandchildren. Penny is also survived by brother Timothy (Vickie) Gebert of Scottsdale, AZ and brother-in-law Farrell (Mary) Horton of Plymouth, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, Quiet Oaks Hospice or Tri-County Humane Society.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
