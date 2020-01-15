Services
Penny S. Raden


1972 - 2020
Penny S. Raden

St. Cloud - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park for Penny S. Raden, age 47 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Penny was born February 2, 1972 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to James and Pauline (Schaefer) Raden. She graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School. Penny was employed by Walmart and the Eastside Casey's Store. She enjoyed bowling and playing cribbage.

Penny is survived by her sons, Markus and Zachary both from Moorhead; father, James (Diane) of Waite Park; mother, Pauline Springer of St. Cloud; and brother, Larry of Buffalo.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
