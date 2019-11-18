|
|
Peter (Pete) A. Robischon
Paynesville - Peter (Pete) A., age 76, of Paynesville, passed away on November 15th at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing. Dad was a family man, a simple man. He loved the outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, boating or just hanging out with family and friends. He was his family's biggest fan, attending as many sporting events as he possibly could. Dad worked for John Deere in East Moline, IL, in his early career and when we moved back to MN, he eventually started his career as a police officer. He served Eden Valley and then Stearns County for 20+ years as a patrolman and sergeant. In his retirement, he was one of two retired officers to first serve the county courthouse as a security officer. He also drove school bus for Paynesville Motor and Transfer and saw his kindergartners graduate from high school, plus a few years. He loved to serve and help people. Mom & Dad spent many vacations travelling in the US and Canada either by motorcycle or car; sometimes the kids got to tag along on their adventures, or we would bring them on ours. They put on many miles discovering new treasures everywhere they went. Dad's presence will be missed greatly by each of us, but we look to the time when we will meet again.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Sharon (Carter); their children, Reve' Robischon-Goranson (Kelly), Alycia Savage (Brian); grandchildren, Teigan Hierlmaier, Resche' (Chase) Piepenberg, Shane (Hannah) Hierlmaier, Dustin (Brie) Goranson, Drew Goranson, Devon (Katie) Savage, Bryce Savage; great grandsons Masson and Haeden Hiltner, Gavin Goranson, and Parker Piepenberg; his brothers. Dick (Mary) Robischon, Mike (Shirley), Jim (Ronnie), Pat (Deb), Paul (Jay), and sister Patti (Dave) Burns; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Alice Robischon; parents-in-law Bill and Letha Troness and Marvin Carter, brother-in-law Bob Strand, and nephew, Jonathan Burns. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am on Saturday, November 23 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 505 Burr St., Paynesville with visitation at church one hour before Mass. Private interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Sauk Centre, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to St. Jude's Children Hospitals or . www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019